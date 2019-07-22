Total water level in reservoirs stands at 6.451 MAF

The total water storage in all reservoirs has significantly increased owing to high inflow in major rivers and on Monday it stood at 6.451 million acre feet (MAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The total water storage in all reservoirs has significantly increased owing to high inflow in major rivers and on Monday it stood at 6.451 million acre feet (MAF).

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela dam was recorded as 239,200 cusecs against outflow of170,000 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1498.95 feet, which was 112.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.

40 feet, which was 142.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 242,200, 233,400 and 142,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 80,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 36,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total inflow in the rivers was recorded as 433,600 cusecs against outflow of 328,400 cusecs.