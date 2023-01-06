Tough decisions helped driving country out of economic quagmire: Abbasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday said that the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken tough and unpopular decisions to help drive the country out of the economic quagmire.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Hazara Electric Supply Company, he lauded the leadership qualities of PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for reviving the country's economy that was ruined by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during its (mis) rule. PML-N Hazara division has offered unmatched sacrifices for keeping the party's flag atop.

He invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Hazara Division as people were anxiously awaiting to welcome him.

He lamented that the establishment of Hazara Electric Company was approved in 2018 by the previous PML-N government but the PTI regime blocked it due to reasons best known to them.

He said the projects worth over Rs 30 billion would be completed in Hazara Division within a short span of time due to the personal interest of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He urged the prime minister to lift the ban on recruitments so that the youth of the Hazara division could be accommodated in different departments.