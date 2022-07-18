Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

Nawaz Sharif talked to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and discussed the party's future strategy in view of the by-elections’ results.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) After unprecedented defeat to PML-N in by polls of Punjab, party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif said that difficult decision became reason for it's failure.

PTI swept the Punjab by-polls as per the preliminary and unofficial results.

The ruling PML-N suffered a bitter defeat managing to get only four seats.

The latest reports suggested that Nawaz Sharif said that "difficult decisions" taken by the coalition government led his party to failure.

The former PM also directed them to convene an emergency meeting of the party.

“We respect public opinion,” Nawaz was quoted as saying.

'PML-N should accept results with an open heart'

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also took to her Twitter handle saying that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart after the unofficial results started pouring in, showing the PTI in the lead.