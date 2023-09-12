Tough decisions needed to steer Gomal University out of financial quagmire

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr. Shakibullah said on Tuesday that taking tough decisions was the need of the hour to steer the university out of the financial quagmire

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr. Shakibullah said on Tuesday that taking tough decisions was the need of the hour to steer the university out of the financial quagmire.

He expressed these views while chairing the 45th Academic Council meeting held here, which was attended by all the other members, including the deans of all the departments and administrative officers.

The agenda item of the meeting was presented by Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nemat Ullah Babar.

Addressing the meeting, the vice chancellor said the university was confronting financial challenges that could be overcome through difficult decisions. He said all the university employees would have to play a collective role in this regard.

He hinted that the most important and major reason for Gomal University's financial deficit was the burden of pensioners.

The vice chancellor said he was well aware of the problems being faced by the pensioners, adding that he was consistently trying to resolve their issues.

He directed the heads of all departments to ensure the recovery of pending dues from students.

Moreover, he said, the university could not bear the burden of those departments where the enrollment of students was very low.

The meeting also approved the MS and MPhil course-based education systems as per Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad rules.

The instructions were also issued to look into all the legal complications and work on making University Wensum College a degree college immediately.

It was also decided to open the class for students taking admission in the BS-5th semester and to start the weekend class immediately so that the valuable time of these students could be saved.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Shakibullah directed the teachers to ensure the timely release of students' results, and no teacher should harass students by withholding their results without any legal justification.

He asked the heads of all the departments to send a report about those teachers and employees who were involved in disturbing the students so that appropriate action could be taken against them. He said, "The students of the varsity should be treated and guided as our own children."