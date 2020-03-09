UrduPoint.com
Touqeer Nasir Calls For Revival Of Golden Era Of Pakistan's Drama Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Touqeer Nasir calls for revival of golden era of Pakistan's drama industry

The seasoned actor and former Director General of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Touqeer Nasir Monday called for revival of past glory of drama industry in Pakistan, saying, the actors and dramas of the golden period were still fresh in memories of people due to their high standards

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The seasoned actor and former Director General of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Touqeer Nasir Monday called for revival of past glory of drama industry in Pakistan, saying, the actors and dramas of the golden period were still fresh in memories of people due to their high standards.

Addressing a meet the press program organized in his honour here at Hyderabad Press Club, the senior actor said Pakistan's film and drama industry had deliberately been destroyed by some 'hidden hands', that was why people were forgetting these drams in short span of time.

Touqeer Nasir said he had been offered a lead role with Indian actress Madhuri Dixit in Bollywood film but he had turned that offer down because of sad incident of Babri Mosque's martyrdom.

Replying to a question, he said if he were not an actor he would have been a General in Pakistan's armed forces.

In past Indian film and drama producers had used to copy stories and themes from Pakistani film and drama as those were everlasting and had been liked by people living in Pakistan as well as other parts of the globe, Touqeer Nasir said and added that today's production of Pakistani films and dramas were not up to the mark due to which people were forgetting these drams within short span of time. He said in past films and drams were being produced and directed with patriotic spirit and commitment, adding that nowadays dramas and films were being produced just for minting money. Touqeer Nasir called upon people and the media to raise voice for revival of Pakistan Television's old drama culture and play role in bringing drama and film industry on the same track as it was in the past. At the occasion, Treasure Press Club Hyderabad, Jani Kheskheli, presented traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak to the guest.

