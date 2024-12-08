Tour of Islamabad cycling event concludes with spectacular performances

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The 6th edition of the Tour of Islamabad concluded on Sunday after three days of highly competitive cycling event, organized by the Islamabad Cycling Association and Pakistan Cycling Federation.

Over 90 cyclists from across Pakistan and beyond competed in this premier event, said a press release.

The final and longest stage, held in B-17 and Faisal Hills, covered 120 km and was won by Ali Ilyas of SSGC with a thumping lead. Ilyas’s remarkable performance capped off an intense three-day competition that saw SSGC dominate the event, clinching the team classification title and the top three spots in the Men’s Professional category.

Overall results in Men’s Professional Category such as Muhammad Yousaf (SSGC) – 6:15:16, Ali Ilyas (SSGC) – 6:18:41, and Rizwan (SSGC) – 6:22:15. In a Women’s Professional Category including Christina Wieser (Islamabad Pro) – 5:57:35, Catalina Ramos (Islamabad Pro) – 6:10:07 and Rabia Gareeb (SSGC) – 6:48:07.

Men’s 40+ Category reached by Wazir Muhammad (Crank Addicts) – 6:48:48, Pablo Samper (Islamabad Pro) – 7:35:05, and Hamza Niazi (Islamabad Amateurs) – 8:20:09. In a Men’s 50+ Category Khalid Perviz (Rohtas Cycling Jhelum) – 6:57:34, Rehan Hyder (Islamabad) – 7:13:44, and Ali Gulfraz (Islamabad) – 7:18:07.

In a closing ceremony, the Tour concluded with a grand prize distribution. Atif Mustafa, CEO of Cloud Services, and Azhar Ali Shah, President of the Cycling Federation, graced the event as chief guests. They commended the cyclists for their outstanding performances and reiterated their commitment for promoting cycling in Pakistan.

The Tour of Islamabad 2024 once again demonstrated the spirit of endurance and camaraderie, cementing its place as a flagship event for cycling in the country.