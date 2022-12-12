Tour of Islamabad road cycling championship concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Three-day long road cycling championship titled "tour of Islamabad" concluded here the other day after a thrilling competition among the participants.

The event was jointly organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) in association with Pakistan Cycling Federation and Islamabad Cycling Association.

According to ICT Spokesperson, 102 cyclists in nine different categories, including cyclists from national teams of KPK, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Bikestan, Crank Addicts Pakistan cycling club and Falcon Triathlon club participated in the championship.

Chief commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Usman Younis, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon along with the representatives of cycling federations witnessed the closing ceremony.

Bikestan cycling club took first position as the overall team. In the elite category Abid Siddiqui (Pakistan Army) won the first position. Ali Ilyas (Bikestan) took second and Nabi Lilla (KPK) took third position.

In elite overall category, Shah Wali won the first position, Shabbir second and Muhammad Bilal took the third position, whereas, in the women's elite overall category Basma took the first position, Zainab second and Zara took 3rd position.

In the master's category Danial Claus took first position, Abdul Wahab Second and Umar Sulhan won third position.

In main master's overall category Daniel (Bikestan) become first, Juri (Baluchistan) Second and Shah Wali (Pakistan Army) took third position.

Chief commissioner Islamabad distributed cash prizes, medals and trophies among the winners.