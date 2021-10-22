UrduPoint.com

Tour Program Of Heritage Places Boast Tourism Activities In Sindh: Culture Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Secretary Culture and Tourism Abdul Rahim Soomro on Thursday said Sindh Culture department had arranged a comprehensive tour program in which people from all over Pakistan could pay visit to the cultural heritage and tourist sites located in Hyderabad division.

He said this while chairing a meeting here at Shahbaz Hall to review preservation work on the declared historical, cultural and Tourism heritage buildings and other sites.

Sindh Culture department has devised a comprehensive tour program of heritage buildings, tourist and cultural places from November 14 in which registered people from across the country would be taken for the visit of all heritage, tourist and cultural buildings and other places located in Hyderabad division, Soomro said.

He said the culture department would provide a model of the virtual tour on social media containing detailed information about these sites.

He said the tourists would be provided residences, transport facilities for the tour and a pamphlets would also be published for their detailed information about heritage sites.

He said a tourism committee would be formed by culture department for ensuring all arrangements for the tourism.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch said Hyderabad was a historical and cultural city of Sindh where several historical buildings and heritage sites are available.

He said Sindh government and the culture department had taken several measures for the development of tourism potential of this historical city,Commissioner said and added that private sector would be encouraged to play role for the enhancement of tourism activities.

The Basant Hall, Mir's tombs, Ghulam Shah Kalhoro's tomb, Mukhi House, Metha Ram Hostel, Paka Qila and Hasrat Mohani library are prominent heritage buildings and sites where restoration work had been completed while work on some other places was in progress, Abass Baloch said.

He asked the officers concerned to arrange awareness walk so that people could get knowledge about rich cultural and historical background of the city.

The DC also briefed the meeting about the efforts made by the district administration for the preservation of the cultural heritage of Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Commissioner Sayed Sajjad Haider, Dr Nilofar Shaikh, Majid Bhurgari, Amar Fayaz Burito and officers of Sindh Culture department.

