Tourism Act Ready For Presenting In KP Assembly

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Tourism Act 2019 is all set to be presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly to further promote tourism activities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019) :Tourism Act 2019 is all set to be presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly to further promote tourism activities in the province.

Official sources said on Monday that under Tourism Act a policy-making board will be constituted under the headship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan.

The board will work for making tangible and comprehensive plans and policies for the promotion of tourism in the province.

The sources informed that under the Tourism Act employees of the Tourism Directorate will be put in surplus pool. The act will also confer legal status to the Tourism Police.

