Tourism Activities resume in Naran Valley after five-month break due to snowfall

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) After a five-month suspension due to heavy snowfall, tourism activities have officially resumed in Naran Valley with the arrival of the summer season.

The Naran Hotels Association marked the beginning of the tourism season with a prayer ceremony, signaling the reopening of the valley for visitors.

Hotel owners have confirmed that following the clearance of the Naran Road by the National Highway Authority (NHA), tourists have started arriving in large numbers. Visitors of all ages, including children, the elderly, and women, are flocking to Naran to enjoy its breathtaking natural beauty, stunning views, and cool, refreshing mountain air.

In addition to this, the Kaghan Development Authority has begun work on reopening the Saif-ul-Malook Lake road, allowing tourists to enjoy the picturesque, snow-covered lake. Efforts are also underway to clear the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) from Naran road Naran to Babusar Top, with hopes to have it fully cleared by May, providing access for tourists heading to Gilgit-Baltistan and enhancing local tourism.

NHA officials have also reported that work on opening the Mansehra, Naran, and Jalkhad Road is progressing, with the completion expected by May 15, further bolstering tourism in the region.