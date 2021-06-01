Tourism activities to resume, but with caution

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :In the wake of relaxation in restrictions related to COVID-19, a decision has been made to resume tourism activities, but with caution.

The decision was made in a meeting, presided over by Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Tuesday. The meeting also reviewed the overall performance of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP).

Asif Mehmood said that coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) should strictly be implemented at all tourist places. He directed the TDCP to timely complete ongoing tourism projects.

He welcomed the setting up of Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management in Rawalpindi and added that tourism industry could be promoted through trained manpower.

Secretary Tourism Mushtaq Ahmad said that he would soon visit the TDCP and its subsidiary departments. He said that steps would be taken to increase capacity building of the TDCP.