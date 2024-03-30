Tourism Advisor Grieves Over Human Losses During Rains
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives during the heavy rains and hailstorms in different parts of the province.
In a condolence message issued here Saturday, the advisor offered condolence to affected families and prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls.
"I express deepest sympathy and solidarity with all the victim's families and pray that Allah grant them patience and perseverance in this hour of testing and protect the people from any further natural hazards", he maintained.
