Tourism And Development Corporation Of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar Visits Institute Of Tourism And Hotel Management (ITHM)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar on Wednesday visited Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) and met the students of Culinary Arts and Chef courses.

According to TDCP sources, during visit, the MD appreciated the work of students. Talking to students, he said, "Future of professional chefs and students of Culinary Arts is bright." He said, there were a number of job opportunities in tourism and hotel industry.

The MD also directed the ITHM Principal to give students more tips for further refining their work.

