Tourism authority issues advisory to tourists for rainy season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Cultural and Tourism Authority has issued advisory guidelines for tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts in the rainy seasons in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

A spokesman for the authority told APP that weather in Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Giliyat Abbottabad, and Naran Kaghan Manshera would remain cloudy with chances of rains on Wednesday.

He advised tourists to call the authority's helpline 1422 before traveling to these tourism famous districts.

The spokesman said that Karakoram Highway was opened for traffic in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and tourists can use it by strictly following the advisory guidelines.