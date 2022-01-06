UrduPoint.com

Tourism Booming In Pakistan, Claims Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Tourism booming in Pakistan, claims Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting says around 100,000 vehicles have entered Murree and rent of all hotels and other residences has shot up manifolds due to growing influx of tourists

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 6th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says tourism is booming in Pakistan which shows increase in common man's income and prosperity.

Fawad Chaudhary said around 100,000 vehicles have entered Murree and rent of all hotels and other residences has shot up manifolds due to growing influx of tourists.

The Minister said 100 big companies earned a profit of 929 billion rupees this year while all the leading media houses are getting 33 to 40 percent profit.

Taking to Twitter, he said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved import of 1.5 million ton of fertilizer from Chin and the first shipment of 50,000 ton will arrive on 10th of next month.

The Minister said that six hundred thousand tons of local fertilizer will also start to come in the market from this month.

He said, despite high prices of fertilizers in the international market, our farmers will not face any shortage.

