Tourism Bounces Back In Pakistan Despite Pandemic Impact: Zulfikar Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Sunday said that the country's tourism sector had bounced back despite suffering adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SAPM, in a tweet, said the global travel and tourism industry had never seen such harsh times as did during the pandemic.

"Our world has never seen a more dull period in travel & tourism than during COVID, despite this hit Pakistan's travel industry is swinging back. The only land with 12 seasons is open again to travellers with our trademark hospitality & endless adventures!," Zulfikar Bukhari, who is also Chairman of the National Tourism Coordination board, tweeted in connection with the World Tourism Day 2020.

More Stories From Pakistan

