Tourism Bus Tours Launched To Boost Tourism In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published August 31, 2023

Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Provincial Minister for Information and Tourism, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah KakaKhel Thursday said that efforts were underway to enhance tourism in the province, focusing on improving the security situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Tourism, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah KakaKhel Thursday said that efforts were underway to enhance tourism in the province, focusing on improving the security situation.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of the Tourism Bus Tour service.

He mentioned that tours of Peshawar, Khanpur Dam, and Takht-e-Bhai had commenced, allowing tourists to explore various attractions via a tour bus.

The cost of the Peshawar city tour is Rs 32,000, Takht-e-Bhai is Rs 1,000, and Khanpur Dam is Rs 3,500.

The minister also highlighted the historical significance of Peshawar and the ongoing work to attract tourists by preserving Buddhist sites and ancient relics.

The government also focused on addressing issues related to inflation, petrol prices, and electricity bills through discussions held with the Federal government for funding allocation, he added.

The Tourism Department is dedicated to the well-being of the people and the development of the province's tourism sector.

