Tourism Calendar Started From Broghal Festival In KP:Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has started tourism calander from Broghal festival in Chitral.

The spokesperson of Tourism Department told APP that Broghal festival continued on 12,000 feet height in Chitral where tourists in large number participated on Sunday.

The tourists from Punjab and Sindh provinces have also reached Broghal through motorcycles to participate in the festival.

People interested in adventure tourism came in large number to see different games at Broghal besides enjoyed the natural beauty of the area.

Yak polio, horse polo, donkey polo and others traditional sports which were included in the festival has attracted visitors.

Yak polio has a unique distinction in the festival, the spokesperson said.

The festival would be formally concluded tonight after holding of traditional music party, he said.

After Broghal festival, others traditional festivals were part of the Calendar in the province.

