Tourism can help overcome economic crisis: Daroo Khan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) President Federation of Pakistan Chambers ofCommerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai Saturday saidthat Pakistan can cope with ongoing economic crisis by focusing on tourism,which has a huge potential and is one of fastest growing sectors in the world.He expressed these views while congratulating Dr Kaiser Rafique, CEO,Discover Pakistan for launching first ever tourism channel in Pakistanduring a meeting in which United business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar AliMalik was also present.He while paying rich tributes to those who are working for the promotion oftourism sector said that a little help from different government departmentcould do miracle for the revival of tourism sector in Pakistan.

"The tourism industry of Pakistan has the potential to turn the countryinto a hub of economic activity as the total contribution of the industryin the global economy is more than $7.58 trillion," he added.He said that travel and tourism industry contributes just 2.7 per cent inGDP of PakistanDaroo Khan said that the chamber had already forwarded its proposals forthe promotion of tourism sector to the Prime Minister of Pakistan ImranKhan who is also ambitious to transform Pakistan into tourism country.