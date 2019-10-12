UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Can Help Overcome Economic Crisis: Daroo Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:37 PM

Tourism can help overcome economic crisis: Daroo Khan

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers ofCommerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai Saturday saidthat Pakistan can cope with ongoing economic crisis by focusing on tourism,which has a huge potential and is one of fastest growing sectors in theworld

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) President Federation of Pakistan Chambers ofCommerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai Saturday saidthat Pakistan can cope with ongoing economic crisis by focusing on tourism,which has a huge potential and is one of fastest growing sectors in the world.He expressed these views while congratulating Dr Kaiser Rafique, CEO,Discover Pakistan for launching first ever tourism channel in Pakistanduring a meeting in which United business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar AliMalik was also present.He while paying rich tributes to those who are working for the promotion oftourism sector said that a little help from different government departmentcould do miracle for the revival of tourism sector in Pakistan.

"The tourism industry of Pakistan has the potential to turn the countryinto a hub of economic activity as the total contribution of the industryin the global economy is more than $7.58 trillion," he added.He said that travel and tourism industry contributes just 2.7 per cent inGDP of PakistanDaroo Khan said that the chamber had already forwarded its proposals forthe promotion of tourism sector to the Prime Minister of Pakistan ImranKhan who is also ambitious to transform Pakistan into tourism country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Chamber Hub From Government Industry

Recent Stories

They will be victorious whatever cruelty they subj ..

7 minutes ago

Appointments made in Railway through draw challen ..

4 minutes ago

No negligence will be tolerated in resolution of p ..

4 minutes ago

France checking identity of murder suspect held in ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) chief cl ..

4 minutes ago

3 persons including a police man gunned down in fi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.