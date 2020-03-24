UrduPoint.com
Tourism Center Open Near Mori Lasht

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:09 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : Carrying all modern for the tourists intended to come to see the beauties of most scenic Chitral Valley, a tourist center was formally inaugurated near the Mori Lasht, situated on the main road leading toward Upper Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan and historical Shandur valley.

Renewed religious and social worker Qazi Muhammad Nasim formally inaugurated the tourists center along with a filling station facilities. The center has additional rooms for the tourist want to accommodate with kitchen facilities and they can cook as well. The tourists center also carrying maps, pictorial display of tourism sites, guideline and other information related to the tourism for tourists.

Akhunzada Saddam Hussein, the owner of the tourism center, has opened this center with a filling station facility in this vast area of Mori Lasht called Shuja Filling Station.

Talking to media men Akhunzada Saddam Hussein said that passengers traveling to the upper regions of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan, Shandur often faced difficulties. Not often found in pumps, we have tried to provide 24 hour diesel as well as petrol at this filling station with other much needed facilities to the tourists.

He said that we have also constructed a separate building here for the travelers and tourists, in addition to other facilities, there is also a kitchen in which the kitchen is also present and travelers or tourists come here and stay.

They said that the area of Mori Lisht is a vast and beautiful area and that the peaceful environment here will provide guests and tourists with a home-like atmosphere."

