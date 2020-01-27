UrduPoint.com
Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) To Organize Three-day Galiyat Snow Festival 2020 From Jan31

Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) to organize three-day Galiyat Snow Festival 2020 from Jan31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) were jointly organizing a three-day Galiyat Snow Festival 2020 in the scenic Nathiagali and other serene spots from January 31.

The festival would feature skiing, snow-tubing, biking, snow hiking, bonfire, tug-of-war, snow football, camping, V log competitions, food stalls, snow cartoons, jeep rally and other activities to entertain tourist and visitors.

Food and night music are also part of the gala, in which famous singers and artistes including Ali Azmat, Umair Jaswal, Hamza Ali Abbasi and others would perform.

The festival would be organized in Nathiagali, Dongagali, Ayubia, Khanispur, Mushkpuri Top to entertain the tourists in the scenic Galiyat. The festival would conclude on February 2.

It is an opportunity for all to participate in one of the biggest adventure events of the year.

A larger number of tourists and visitors are expected to come this year to enjoy tourism activities, including adventure events on the white snow, food and music, owing to the better arrangements and facilities made available by the TCKP and GDA.

