Tourism Department GB arranges one month high Altitude mountaineering course for potential aspirants of GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Tourism Department Gilgit Baltistan has arranged one month high Altitude mountaineering course for potential aspirants of Gilgit Baltistan at Army High Alititude school (AHAS) Rattu Astore with the support of FCNA, to be started from today.

The said course aims to prepare high altitude HR (Sherdills) and to impart basic trainings for climbing and mountaineering. Applications were sought through open advertisement, overwhelming response received from GB and from other parts of the country.

In this connection Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media said it was very encouraging to note that four female aspirants are participating in said training course of high altitude mountaineering which in days to come will provide employment opportunities to females of GB besides create a soft image of mountain communities.

CS GB said the current course offers national and international mountaineering standards to be certified by the Tourism Department GB, Alpine Club of Pakistan and KIU Gilgit. "In the first batch the 30 participants shall be accordingly trained and equipped with modern techniques and skills",he said.