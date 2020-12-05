UrduPoint.com
Tourism Department Starts Five-day Survival Training Camp

Sat 05th December 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Culture and Tourism Authority on Saturday organized five-day survival training camp at scenic resort of Swat , Malam Jabba to promote adventure tourism in the province.

For the first time in history of the country, world-renowned survival specialists and experts from Discovery channel, National Geographic and oxygen specialists will gave survival training and techniques to 75 participants both male and female.

During five-day camping , experts would give practical survival training to youth in cold harsh weather and searching food in wild.

The officials of Culture and Tourism Authority said training at survival camp will promote adventure tourism trend among youth in trekking, camping and other healthy activities.

They said such training camps would be held in other areas in future to explore tourism potential of the province and promoting adventure tourism.

