Tourism Dept approaches KP Govt for waiving of registration, license fees of restaurants, hotels

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Tourism Department has approached Provincial Government for waiving of registration and license fees of restaurants, hotels, travel agents and operators for one-year as a good-will gesture to help bolster moral of people affected by coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Tourism Department has approached Provincial Government for waiving of registration and license fees of restaurants, hotels, travel agents and operators for one-year as a good-will gesture to help bolster moral of people affected by coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesperson of KP Tourism Department, Latifur Rehman told APP on Monday that KP Government has been approached for waiving registration and license fees of restaurants, hotels, travels agents and operators for one year (2020-21) to help people associated with these COVID-19 hit businesses.

He said closers and lockdowns of these entities had adversely impacted tourism sector besides owners and investors suffered great financial loss.

The spokesman said annually an estimated revenue of Rs77.715 million is generated from registration and licensing fees of restaurants, hotels, travel agents and operators.

Out of which, about Rs8,040,000 is generated from 670 registered restaurants, Rs11,775,000 from 471 registered hotels and Rs57,900,000 from 1930 registered travel agents and operators as license and registration fees annually.

He said Rs12,000 each was being collected from each restaurant as registration and average annual license fee. Similarly, Rs12,000 is being collected as registration fee and Rs 25,000 as average annual license fee from each hotel besides Rs30,000 as annual average license fee from each travel agent and operator. Likewise, Rs12,000 as registration fee has already been collected from restaurants and hotels.

The spokesman said its total financial impact has been estimated at Rs 77.7 million. He said Finance Department KP has endorsed proposal of Tourism Department. The Chief Minister KP has approved the case the case for placement before cabinet for consideration, he concluded.