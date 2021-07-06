UrduPoint.com
Tourism Dept Decides To Digitalize Patriata Chairlift System

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:33 PM

Punjab Tourism Department has decided to digitalize Patriata chairlift and cable system in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Department has decided to digitalize Patriata chairlift and cable system in Murree.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said this while presiding over a meeting on progress of digitalization project, here on Tuesday.

He said that digitalization of the Patriata chairlift would provide convenience to tourists.

He said that E-ticketing will be introduced on trial basis from 15th July adding that three ticket counters would be set up in Patriata to facilitate visitors.

Asif Mehmood directed that transparency should be ensured in ticketing process.

The advisor said that free passes should not be issued at any level in Patriata as Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar both were against the VIP culture.

He directed to review the provision of internet facility to the people in Patriata.

Asif Mehmood also directed that the coronavirus SOPs must be strictly followed in all tourist destinations as the threat had not been completely averted yet.

Additional Secretary Kulsoom Saqib, MD TDCP Tanveer Jabbar, DG Archaeology Ilyas Gilland Director Archeology Maqsood Malik were also present in the meeting.

