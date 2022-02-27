Tourism dept organizes cycle rally

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Tourism department on Sunday organized a cycle rally from district Narowal to Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur as per the direction of Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Hasaan Khawar.

The rally was arranged in collaboration with Ashiyana Cycling Club.

Speaking on the occasion Tourism Secretary Asadullah Faiz said that the promotion of religious tourism was much important to develop harmony and peace among people.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar said that district administration was always in touch with TDCP for the promotion of tourism in the Punjab.

More than 150 cyclists participated in the rally in which large number of women and children were included.

Cyclists covered the route of 18 km with the message of peace and religious harmony. The rally promoted environment and nature friendly transport cycle besides highlighting health benefits of cycling.

It is pertinent to mention here that tourism department is determined to bring positive changes and initiate new plans in tourism sector to meet the goals set by Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.