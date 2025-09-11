Open Menu

Tourism Dept Starts Verification Process Of Academic Credentials Of KPCTA Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s instruction, the Department of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology & Museums has decided to immediately verify the academic credentials and qualifications of all officers and employees of the Culture and Tourism Authority from Grade 11 and above.

The Culture and Tourism Authority has been directed to submit attested academic records of all officers and employees to the Tourism Department within three days.

This initiative is being undertaken to promote transparency, merit, and an effective administrative structure, ensuring the elimination of any doubts or suspicions regarding employees’ qualifications.

This process forms part of institutional reforms and the continuity of good governance.

