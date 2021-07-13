UrduPoint.com
Tourism Dept To Restore Historical Tulaja Fort

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

Tourism dept to restore historical Tulaja Fort

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of all facilities at the Tulaja Fort, district Khushab to boost the site's tourism value

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of all facilities at the Tulaja Fort, district Khushab to boost the site's tourism value.

Chairing a meeting to review the renovation and rehabilitation of the historical fort of Tulaja, district Khushab, he directed to submit an archaeological study report of the site within a week and said that after the completion of the renovation process, study tours of students from different universities should also be arranged so that they should know about our rich heritage. The tourism department plans to upgrade public facilities on international standards, he added.

It was decided in a meeting to build a track for jeeps to ensure ease of movement of tourists.

Secretary Tourism Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad directed that a proper sitting area and food points for visitors be developed with providing toilet facility.

Three to four viewpoints, along with fencing, should be developed at the site to assure all safety measures, he said.

He further directed to maintain proper cleanliness of Tulaja Fort with a parking lot and stairs would also be built for the convenience of tourists.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmad, DG Archaeology Punjab, Additional Secretary Kulsoom Saqib, MD TCP Tanvir Jabbar and others. Chairman archeology department of the University of Punjab, Prof Dr Muhammad Hameed also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the director of archaeology Maqsood Ahamd Malik gave a detailed briefingon the historical significance of the ancient fort of Tulaja.

