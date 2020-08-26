Tourism Deptt arranges training on SOPs for tourists' handlers, hotels' staff

The second phase of special training on implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures against coronavirus and raising awareness about the viral disease was going on at Kalam Valley in Swat district and Nathiagali in the scenic Galiyat in Abbottabad district simultaneously

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):The second phase of special training on implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures against coronavirus and raising awareness about the viral disease was going on at Kalam Valley in Swat district and Nathiagali in the scenic Galiyat in Abbottabad district simultaneously.

The Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS) a wing of the Tourism Department - and the World Bank funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) project, had jointly arranged the training.

The crash course for the hotels' staff members and officials of the respective district administration at the tourist spots of the province was organized after cases of Covid-19 infection emerged in Nathiagali and Naran valleys.

Presently, the hotels' staff, officials of district administration, Galiyat Development Authority, Rescue 1122 and others were receiving training on SOPs and other safety steps against coronavirus at the HoneyMoon Hotel in Kalam and Green Retreat Hotel in Nathiagali under the second phase of the training program.

The third phase of the training program would kick off from September 1-3 in Abbottabad and September 3-6 in Peshawar. All the departments, affiliated organizations and private stakeholders had been invited to the training to raise awareness about adopting SOPs to save precious lives from the fatal virus while visiting tourist destinations or serving tourists and visitors.

The training was aimed at further promoting the cause of provincial and federal governments to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Tourism Department was also taking tangible measures to implement the SOPs in letter and spirit to ensure "safe tourism from coronavirus" in the province.

The Tourism Department welcomed the tourists to the scenic spots of the province after the government lifted restrictions on tourism and ended lockdown at the tourist resorts. The tourists had been requested to follow SOPs to ensure safety of the families and contain the fast-spreading fatal viral disease at the tourist attractions in the province.