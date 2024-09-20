Open Menu

Tourism Deptt Earns Over Rs 97mln From Rental Properties: KP Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Tourism Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has collected more than Rs 97 million from various sources including annual rental of properties, booking of camping pods, rest houses and registration of the Tourist Services Wing in three months.

According to Adviser on Tourism Zahid Chanzeb efforts made by the government to promote tourism and culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had started bearing fruits.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority has increased revenue significantly in a short period of only three months.

He said that efforts are underway to strengthen the authority and make it more autonomous while further improvements are expected in the next few months.

The Adviser further said that all these achievements were the result of excellent teamwork and further steps would be taken to increase this revenue in the future so that tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be further promoted and become contributing sector to national economy.

