Tourism Deptt Launches Toll Free Helpline 1422

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:26 PM

Tourism deptt launches Toll Free helpline 1422

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Tourism Department has launched 24X7 Toll Free Tourist helpline ( Toll free number 1422 ) on test basis to provide information relating to travel and tourism to the domestic and international tourists

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) Khyber Pakhtunkwa Tourism Department has launched 24X7 Toll Free Tourist helpline ( Toll free number 1422 ) on test basis to provide information relating to travel and tourism to the domestic and international tourists.

The helpline also advised callers during the times of distress.

This tourist facilitation hub would provide information on tourist spots, weather updates, nearby attractions, available utilities, traffic Information ,emergency response and other facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

