Tourism Development A Top Priority In KP: Zahid Chanzeb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chanzeb Tuesday has emphasized that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is committed to promoting tourism by improving infrastructure and providing better facilities to visitors.
He expressed these views during his visit of Kaghan valley to review ongoing restoration and developmental work
Zahid Chanzeb stated that under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s vision, the government is taking concrete steps to enhance the tourism sector and ensure seamless travel for tourists.
Director General of Tourism Shabbir Khan, accompanied by Member of the Provincial Assembly Munir Hussain Laghmani, visited Kaghan Valley to review ongoing restoration and development work. During the visit, officials inspected roads affected by recent rains and snowfall, which had been restored by the Kaghan Development Authority.
Further consultations were held with public representatives on reopening additional routes to facilitate tourist movement.
Advisor Zahid Chanzeb highlighted that ensuring accessibility to scenic destinations like Kaghan and Naran is key to attracting more visitors and boosting the local economy. He directed the authorities to maintain close coordination with the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite the restoration of the Naran road before the start of the tourist season.
He further stated that the government is focused on sustainable tourism development, adding that efforts are underway to equip tourist spots with better facilities. "Our goal is to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the top choice for tourists by improving infrastructure and ensuring a hassle-free experience for visitors," Zahid Chanzeb remarked.
