Tourism Development Corporation Of Punjab (TDCP) Holds Kashmir Rally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) holds Kashmir rally

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) employees held a rally on The Mall and expressed their resolve to stand with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) employees held a rally on The Mall and expressed their resolve to stand with Kashmiris.

On this occasion, TDCP officials raised slogans against India's illegal actions in the occupied Kashmir.

The participants also expressed concern over brutalities being committed on innocent Kashmiris.

More Stories From Pakistan

