Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) holds Kashmir rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) employees held a rally on The Mall and expressed their resolve to stand with Kashmiris.

On this occasion, TDCP officials raised slogans against India's illegal actions in the occupied Kashmir.

The participants also expressed concern over brutalities being committed on innocent Kashmiris.