Tourism Expert Optimistic For Increase In Winter Domestic Tourism

President Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) Aftab ur Rehman Tuesday emphasized on promoting and exploring domestic winter tourism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :President Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) Aftab ur Rehman Tuesday emphasized on promoting and exploring domestic winter tourism in the country.

Talking to APP, he said that promotion of domestic tourism will not only create economic activity, but will also have a positive impact on country's image.

He said that the concerned authorities should take steps for the keeping the highways cleared during winter snowfall season.

Aftab said that the most popular winter holiday destinations were includes Murree, Nathia Gali, Malam Jabba, Kalam Valley, Chitral Gorakh Hill, Cholistan Desert and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Aftab said that Kalam Valley is a popular winter tourist destination especially in December. It is also known for its mesmerizing landscape, glacial lakes and majestic snow-clad mountain peaks.

