Tourism facilitation section established in Pakistan Embassy Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A dedicated, custom designed and fully equipped Tourism Facilitation Section has been established at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris to promote Pakistan as a preferred tourism destination for the French and the European tourists .

The section was inaugurated by Jean-Bernard Sempastous, President, France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly and Moin ul Haque Ambassador of Pakistan to France.

The inauguration ceremony held in Paris yesterday was attended by the French government officials, French tours operators, travel writers and media persons, a message reaching here Thursday from Paris said.

While speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said setting up of the tourism facilitation section was part of Embassy's Tourism initiative to promote and market Pakistan's hidden touristic treasures.

He also informed the guests about various steps taken by the government of Pakistan to promote tourism in Pakistan and invited them to visit the country to enjoy its natural beauty, cultural heritage and the hospitality of its people.

The Ambassador said the tourism section was fully equipped to help the French tourists to find them a best possible tourism package suited to their preferences and travelling needs in coordination with appropriate tour operators in France and Pakistan.

He specifically thanked the French and Pakistani tour operators for being a close partner of the Embassy by offering special tour packages for Pakistan.

Specially designed brochures and leaflets in French language containing vital information on tourism attractions of Pakistan would also be available.

In his remarks, Jean-Bernard Sempastous praised the beauty and diversity of Pakistan and its potential for tourism.

He appreciated Embassy's efforts for showcasing Pakistan's touristic strengths and undertook to continue promoting people to people contacts between Pakistanand France in his capacity as President of the Friendship Group.