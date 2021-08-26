UrduPoint.com

Tourism Has A Very Wide Scope In Sindh: SACM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:22 PM

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects (ID-PPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that tourism had a very wide scope in Sindh province and if this sector was focused on, a huge revenue and employment opportunities could be generated

This he said while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday. Director General PPPP Khalid Mehmood, Director Finance Yasir Mumtaz Khokhar and other officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that government of Sindh was very much interested in boosting up tourism activities in Sindh to promote Sindh culture and heritage as Sindh is a rich province in culture and heritage.

SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar was informed that PPP Unit Sindh had entered more matured and sophisticated sectors such as Urban Waste Water Treatments and Water Sewage and Sanitation to resolve water issues in Karachi.

