Tourism in Swat on decline, association warns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Swat Hotels Association has declared that tourism in the region was on a sharp decline, citing insecurity,

provincial government neglect, and widespread encroachments.

During a press conference, Association President Haji Zahid Khan stated that the hotel industry has already suffered losses this year due to a drastic decline in visitors.

He blamed the situation on poor road conditions, deteriorating tourist sites, and the absence of a dedicated provincial tourism minister.

He alleged that an atmosphere of fear was deterring both domestic and international tourists.

He further criticized the provincial government for its approach to encroachments, which was adding to the public's difficulties rather than providing support.

The association warned that without immediate measures to improve security, infrastructure, and support for the

industry, hundreds of hotels will be forced to close.