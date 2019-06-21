UrduPoint.com
Tourism Industry In Pakistan To Generate More Jobs: Atif Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Tourism industry in Pakistan to generate more jobs: Atif Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Friday says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to promote tourism industry to generate more job opportunities for youth.

Talking to a private news channel, minister said provision of employment opportunities to youth was the top priority of the incumbent government.

He further said tourism department and its affiliated departments would be put on modern lines to facilitate local and foreign tourists in the country.

The PTI led government's steps for promotion of tourism will help for gearing up our tourism industry to become a major sector of national economy in near future, he added.

He said that tourist activities would help promote the sector besides strengthening the national economy and putting country on the road to progress and development.

Atif said that Pakistan was the Switzerland of Asia where there are vast deserts, forests, mountains, snow covered hills and historical buildings.

He said strategy would also be evolved to use modern technology especially social media for the swift promotion of tourism in the country.

