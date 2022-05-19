UrduPoint.com

Tourism Industry To Witness Great Progress In Next Two Years: MD PTDC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana has said that the government is making every effort to promote tourism in the country and in the next two years there will be a lot of development in the tourism industry.

He said that several tourism projects were in the final stages of completion which would further improve the tourist arrivals in the country, said a press release.

MD PTDC said that Pakistan has an amazing landscape, natural beauty, history, rich culture, and heritage.

He said that three mountain ranges, glaciers, lakes, valleys, and unique wild flora and fauna can attract tourism from both local and foreign markets.

He said that the British Backpacker Society (BBS) has ranked Pakistan as the world's top adventure travel destination.

Aftab Rana said that for foreigners, we have hiking, rock, climbing, and mountaineering opportunities in mesmerizing landscapes of the Rocky Mountains and lush greenery.

"The Karakoram Highway is the world's best highway where you can see the highest peaks from within your car's window while the ancient silk route connects Pakistan and China to Central Asia and we are working to promote this old silk route" he added.

He said that "we have 9000 years history on humankind including Meher Garh, Mohenjodaro and Gandhara which has centuries' old archeological sites to promote heritage tourism.

