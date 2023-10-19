Tourism, infrastructural development vital to make Pakistan transitional economy: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said that the promotion of tourism and the development of road and rail infrastructure were inevitable to make Pakistan a transitional economy.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with CEO of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Wang Haihuai and Chairman of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

The heads of the Chinese firms apprised the prime minister of the ongoing projects of CCCC and CRBC under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

They expressed their keen interest to enhance their investment in the development of infrastructure, renewable energy, and other sectors.

The prime minister appreciated the Chinese companies' projects as well as their interest to enhance their investment.

Prime Minister Kakar told the heads of Chinese firms that Pakistan was taking measures for the uplift of infrastructure.