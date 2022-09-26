Tourism is backbone of Economy: Awn Chaudhary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Tourism and sports Awn Chaudhary in his message on World Tourism Day, said on Monday tourism is a backbone of economy and one of the fastest growing industries across the globe.

He said tourism plays a crucial role in socio-economic development in terms of job creation, foreign exchange earnings and investment promotion.

"On the occasion of International Tourism Day with a theme "Rethinking Tourism", I would like to take this opportunity to remind you all that this sector is the top priority of government which is committed to improve infrastructure and making all efforts to promote tourism in the country. Rapid changing are taking place in tourism industry across the globe and it is the most appropriate time to sit together and rethink about the future of tourism growth with focus on sustainable development of this sector." he said.

The Adviser said that the tourism day was celebrated each year on September 27 under the aegis of UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) which is a good opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of tourism and its impacts on our society.

He said, Pakistan's tourism industry has much to offer to the world with its hidden treasures of natural beauty, diverse landscapes, gems of archaeological heritage, the great mountain ranges and above all, tourist friendly environment for locals as well as foreign tourists.

"I felicitate Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), provincial tourism departments and the private sector stakeholders for making all the great efforts to bring tourism on the mainstream of economic growth in Pakistan. I am hopeful that all the new projects and initiatives which Federal and provincial governments are undertaking will greatly benefit Pakistan and its people." He concluded.