UrduPoint.com

Tourism Is Backbone Of Economy: Awn Chaudhary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Tourism is backbone of Economy: Awn Chaudhary

Adviser to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhary in his message on World Tourism Day, said on Monday tourism is a backbone of economy and one of the fastest growing industries across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Tourism and sports Awn Chaudhary in his message on World Tourism Day, said on Monday tourism is a backbone of economy and one of the fastest growing industries across the globe.

He said tourism plays a crucial role in socio-economic development in terms of job creation, foreign exchange earnings and investment promotion.

"On the occasion of International Tourism Day with a theme "Rethinking Tourism", I would like to take this opportunity to remind you all that this sector is the top priority of government which is committed to improve infrastructure and making all efforts to promote tourism in the country. Rapid changing are taking place in tourism industry across the globe and it is the most appropriate time to sit together and rethink about the future of tourism growth with focus on sustainable development of this sector." he said.

The Adviser said that the tourism day was celebrated each year on September 27 under the aegis of UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) which is a good opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of tourism and its impacts on our society.

He said, Pakistan's tourism industry has much to offer to the world with its hidden treasures of natural beauty, diverse landscapes, gems of archaeological heritage, the great mountain ranges and above all, tourist friendly environment for locals as well as foreign tourists.

"I felicitate Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), provincial tourism departments and the private sector stakeholders for making all the great efforts to bring tourism on the mainstream of economic growth in Pakistan. I am hopeful that all the new projects and initiatives which Federal and provincial governments are undertaking will greatly benefit Pakistan and its people." He concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Sports United Nations Exchange Job September PTDC All Government Industry Top UNWTO

Recent Stories

Punjab Highway Patrol arranges awareness seminar a ..

Punjab Highway Patrol arranges awareness seminar at private college

2 minutes ago
 Open court held to resolve masses problems at door ..

Open court held to resolve masses problems at doorstep

2 minutes ago
 Over speeding claims life of two youngsters

Over speeding claims life of two youngsters

2 minutes ago
 Bill moved in Senate to improve living standard of ..

Bill moved in Senate to improve living standard of transgender persons

2 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Doubles t ..

Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Doubles to 21 - Health Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Cyprus, Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap on Russi ..

Cyprus, Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.