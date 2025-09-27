Tourism Key Driver Of Sustainable Growth, Peace: Governor Kundi
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday highlighted the transformative role of tourism, terming it not only a source of economic growth but also a means to foster sustainable development, social harmony, and intercultural connections.
In his special message on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Governor Kundi said this year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” carries a global message that tourism can lay the foundation for a responsible, effective, and enduring model of development for future generations.
He underlined that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is richly endowed with natural beauty, cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and the unmatched hospitality of its people.
“The towering mountains, lush valleys, rivers, lakes, and remnants of ancient civilizations attract tourists from across the world,” he added.
However, he cautioned that environmental challenges such as climate change, glacial melting, and extreme weather are increasingly threatening this natural heritage.
“Alongside tackling climate change, improving law and order is also critical to strengthening tourism,” he said.
Governor Kundi endorsed President Asif Ali Zardari’s stance that without timely action, environmental degradation would not only harm Pakistan’s tourism destinations but also weaken local economies and restrict employment opportunities.
He stressed the urgent need to focus on green certification, community-based tourism, and eco-tourism.
He further said that tourism development can empower women and youth, build a positive narrative against extremism, and promote lasting peace.
“It is essential to align tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through concrete measures,” Governor Kundi emphasized.
