Tourism Key To Socio-economic Growth, Cultural Harmony: NA Speaker
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday stated that the tourism sector holds immense potential to transform Pakistan’s economic landscape, while also serving as a bridge for cultural exchange and interfaith understanding.
In his message on World Tourism Day, observed globally on September 27, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that tourism is not merely a revenue-generating industry, but a powerful catalyst for peace, cooperation, and mutual respect among civilizations.
Highlighting Pakistan’s historical, cultural, and natural richness, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that the country is blessed with breathtaking landscapes, ancient civilizations, and religious sites that draw attention from across the world.
He noted that Pakistan’s tourism potential lies not only in its mountains, deserts, and coastal beauty, but also in its rich spiritual and cultural heritage.
Speaker highlighted that in recent years, Pakistan has successfully implemented comprehensive visa facilitation mechanisms for religious pilgrims and tourists, particularly from the Sikh, Hindu, and Buddhist communities. These measures have enabled devotees to visit sacred sites with ease and dignity. “Pakistan has taken tangible steps to streamline visa processes and enhance the spiritual tourism experience. This reflects our unwavering commitment to interfaith harmony, religious respect, and the preservation of sacred heritage,” he added.
Speaker further stated that Pakistan is proactively countering terrorism to ensure long-lasting peace and stability, making the country a secure and attractive destination for international tourists. He further acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, to maintain peace in the country which is essential for promotion of tourism.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that Pakistan is uniquely positioned as a hub for religious and cultural tourism. From the spiritual tranquility of the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib to the archaeological magnificence of the Gandhara civilization, and the mystical vibrance of Kalash Valley, Pakistan showcases a remarkable diversity of faiths, customs, and traditions that enrich the global cultural mosaic.
Speaker stressed the need for collective efforts from Federal and provincial governments, along with private stakeholders and the general public, to realize the full potential of tourism. “With majestic peaks like K-2, the world’s highest polo ground at Shandur, vast deserts ideal for jeep rallies, serene lakes, and expansive coastlines, Pakistan is a haven for adventure seekers, nature lovers, and cultural explorers alike,” said Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
Speaker reaffirmed the commitment of the incumbent Parliament to promote tourism in order to create employment, uplift marginalized communities, boost cultural exports, and strengthen the national economy. “Through sustainable tourism development, we can build a peaceful and progressive Pakistan that celebrates diversity and fosters unity,” Speaker added.
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah underscored the transformative role of tourism in Pakistan’s development, stating that it serves as both a social equalizer and an economic multiplier. He emphasized the importance of investing in community-led tourism models to ensure that local populations directly benefit from tourism-related growth.
Deputy Speaker appreciated the government's recent success in easing visa policies for foreign religious visitors and highlighted ongoing security operations aimed at rooting out extremism. “These proactive measures have not only enhanced Pakistan’s global standing but also restored the confidence of international travelers,” he noted. He further stressed the need to protect and promote Pakistan’s shared heritage and cultural wealth, calling for increased collaboration between public and private sectors to harness this opportunity for long-term national benefit.
