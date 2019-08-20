Tourism makes great strides in last one year with whopping increase of Rs5.907b in budget, 174 Govt rest houses opened for tourists

Like others socio-economic sectors, tourism has also achieved tremendous growth during last one-year in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where its budget swelled to record Rs5.907 billion focusing on strengthening of infrastructure, development of new tourism and archeological sites in wake of PTI Government new visa policies directed to make Pakistan a hub of tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Like others socio-economic sectors, tourism has also achieved tremendous growth during last one-year in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where its budget swelled to record Rs5.907 billion focusing on strengthening of infrastructure, development of new tourism and archeological sites in wake of PTI Government new visa policies directed to make Pakistan a hub of tourism.

The KP government, in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has opened 174 government rest houses for tourists mostly in Hazara and Malakand divisions that saw unprecedented increase in arrival of tourists this summer season especially during Eidul Azha vacations.

KP government has increased budget of tourism department to Rs5.907 billion from Rs2.605billion to develop new tourists' sites, link roads, chairlifts and improve existing conditions of government rest houses besides extending its services to erstwhile Fata, officials in KP Govt told APP.

PTI Government decisions to grant visas on arrival to citizens of 96 countries and e-visa facilities to 175 countries witnessed hundreds of thousands of tourists this year in all tourists destinations including Murree, Naran, Kaghan, Ayubia Malam Jabba, Swat, Madain, Chitral, Mardan, Taxila,Takht Bhai, Swat, Dir and Chitral.

The government's visas initiatives would help attract a large number of tourists from Sri Lanka, China, South Korea and North Korea to visit Peshawar, Taxila and Swat museums where a rich collection of Bhudism were kept preserved.

As many as 20 new archaeological and tourists sites including construction of chair lift at Takhtbhai Mardan, Jolia Haripur and Budhkada Swat etc were identified. KP government has spent Rs500 million on up-gradation of archaeological sites and Rs560 million on welfare of Kalash community in Chitral.

Similarly, the KP government has allocated Rs2 billion for youth employment scheme to provide dignified jobs to people.

Before PTI Government in KP, tourism was kept on 30th position in priority list in public sectors departments and corporations in term of funding and now it attained eighth position, thus showing PTI's priority for this key sector.

To bolster tourism and archaeology, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has decided to construct four new museums in different districts to conserve and protect precious antiques, artifacts and others primitive articles of Gandhara and other civilizations to attract foreign tourists besides archaeological, art, Buddhists, historians and architectural lovers.

The new museums are being constructed at Abbottabad, D I Khan, Kohat and Haripur districts where ancient articles, sculpture, coins, manuscripts, books, paintings of Gandara civilization, Greco-Buddhist, Persian handicrafts, Mughal and later periods would be preserved.

The number of museums would increase to 16 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa after completion of the under constructed ones. Work on Abottabad museum has almost been completed and shortly to be opened for tourists whereas construction work on Dera Ismail Khan museum would be completed this year.

The land has been purchased for construction of Kohat and Haripur museums to be completed within two years. PTI government has spent about Rs60 million on renovation and expansion of six museums in different districts including Peshawar Museum.

PTI government has constructed a state-of-the art Hund Swabi district near the site where Alexander the Great crossed Indus River in 327 BC. Hund is famous for Mehmood Ghaznavi's invasion in 998 marking the beginning of Islamic era and the end of Gandhara Period. For the first time in history of KP, a conservation laboratory was established at Hund Museum where equipment would be soon provided.

Cultural Heritage Trail in Peshawar has been completed under which 500 meters long trail from ancient Ghanta Ghar to Gor Gathri has been renovated including centuries-old buildings, houses and shops besides establishment of a food street at Namak Mandi Peshawar to restore the original grandeur of Peshawar being home to 2000 years old civilizations.

The heritage trail starts at the historical Ghanta Ghar and passes through ancient Bazaar-e-Kalaan and primordial Mohallah Sethian. Mohallah Sethian has a number of beautifully architectural houses constructed by the members of wealthy Sethi family way back in 1880s. The tourists here enjoy traditional food like 'Chappli Kabab, Namak Mandi's special Bar B Que with Peshawari Qawa' and culture together.

Completed at a cost of Rs301.5 million, the heritage trail project has immensely helped renovate and refurbish facade or outer appearances of 85 heritage buildings and structures of Mughal, British and Sikh period with a cultural and historical touch without compromising on its original art and architectural work.

As many as 1868 ancient houses, monuments and religious places were placed in protected list after completion of documentation process and no owner can bring any kind of changes in architecture, art or renovate these without approval of the government.

Six archaeological sites in Swat including Amlok Dara, Barikot, Stupa at Saidu Sharif, Bhudkada, Godara, Panar, monuments at Chacha Younas Park in Peshawar were included in the protected list where even repair and constructions activities could not be allowed unless NOC was issued by government.

Sethi House at Peshawar has been purchased by the government keeping in view of its historical importance and opened for tourists. As many as 3000 artifacts, antiques and other precious articles including 900 of Gandhara civilization were displaced at Peshawar museum attracting tourists and foreign dignitaries from across globe.

The first ever KP Antique Act 2016 has been passed by PTI government, empowering the Archaeology Department to protect and conserve historical buildings besides countering menace of smuggling of antiques and artifacts in the province. The Department has planned to raise its own anti-smuggling antiques wing to take prompt action against smugglers.

These measures after completion make Pakistan especially Khyber Pakthunkhwa a hub of tourism and will increase revenue base of the country.