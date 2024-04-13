Open Menu

Tourism Minister Sindh Takes Notice Of Illegal Parking Fees In Moen Jo Daro

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah has taken notice of the complaints which are viral on social media about illegal parking fees charged in Mohin -Jo-Daro, on Eid days.

Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah asked the Director of Antiquities Abdul Fatah Sheikh for a report along with a complete inquiry. A committee should be formed to submit an immediate report on the matter, the minister directed.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour with the public and the Sindh government wants to provide maximum entertainment facilities to the public and not disturb the people", the letter read.

