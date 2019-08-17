Tourism Minister visits Changa Manga Resort

Punjab Tourism Minister Taimoor Khan on Saturday visited Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) "Changa Manga resort" and reviewed the arrangements available there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Tourism Minister Taimoor Khan on Saturday visited Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) "Changa Manga resort" and reviewed the arrangements available there.

During the visit, the minister directed the relevant authorities to improve working of the resort and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was very much interested in the promotion of tourism.

He said the government believed in the development of this sector as this would help eliminate unemployment from the country besides fetching good amount of forex.

Taimoor Khan also reviewed the development and acquiring of facilities for the resort.