QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Director General of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) Babar Khan on Tuesday said that practical measures have been started for development project of tourism in the coastal areas at a cost of Rs 206 million under the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

He said Balochistan government was working on a master planning project for the development and promotion of tourism.

"After the feasibility of 12 places from Gwadar to Gadani coast, seven tourist resorts are being set up at a cost of Rs 50 million", he said.

He expressed these views while talking with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anis Tariq during his visit in the meeting.

DG, Babar Khan said that we have hired experts to set a world standard for tourists in the seven-acre coastal green belt in which resorts floating restaurants and other entertainment centers were being established in Gwadar district for provision of facilities to people of tourism.

The natural and attractive environment of the coastal strip of Balochistan would be the center of interest and attention for tourism enthusiasts from all over the world, he said.

"The development of attractive coastal areas of Jiwani's western coastal strip is also part of the government's policy", he mentioned.

DG,BCDA said that the NOC taking issues had been discussed for establishing of beaches parks at Gwadar Coastal of tourism areas and NOC would be issued soon.

Babar Khan further stated development projects have been started on the scenic spots of the coastal strip of Lasbela and Gwadar under the present government and same areas would be made for center of tourism after completion of projects.

The Director General of BCDA will also visit the coastal tehsils of Jiwani Pasni and Ormara as well as Lasbela.