Tourism Police deployed for facilitation of tourists in Swat: RPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Malakand Region, Sajjad Khan has said that tourism police were being deployed for tourists' facilitation at all the spots of Swat during the winter season.

He said a "number of winter festivals will take place during the winter tourism season this year" and millions of tourists were expected to come here, according to a statement issued on Friday.

He said the tourism police were being deployed for the security and assistance of the tourists so that they can participate in the winter festivals.

RPO said the region of Swat holds special characteristics in terms of thousands of years old religious civilization and cultural tourism in addition to seasonal tourism. "We invite domestic and foreign tourists to visit the fascinating sights of the natural beauty of Swat valley," he added.

He said the administration, police and other relevant departments would extend full facilitation to the tourists arriving in Swat valley in the upcoming season.