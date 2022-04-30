Tourism Police Force constituted in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :In order to facilitate and protect tourists in Murree, Punjab Police has taken good initiative and constituted Tourism police force, informed police spokesman.

On the special instructions of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), Rawalpindi Police has started Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of tourists.

According to details, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik Rawalpindi inaugurated Murree Tourism Police at Lower Topa. RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that Patriata Police and Pahguari Police Stations have also been made functional from today for the safety and service of citizens and tourists.

In Murree, SP Kohsar is already performing his duties while a specially trained force has been deployed for Murree Tourism Police. He further said that a specially trained force has been deployed for Murree Tourism Police.

The RPO added that the Murree Tourism Police initially had 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, 03 specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles, horse riding squad.

He said that specially prepared vehicles and motorcycles have been provided to Murree Tourism Police while special tourism vans have also been prepared for Murree Tourism Police tourists.

The RPO said that Murree Tourism Police would play a significant role in promoting tourism activities by providing assistance, protection and facilities to tourists.

After the success of the pilot project in Murree, tourist places in other districts of Punjab like Fort Monroe, Nankana, Katas Raj, Klar Kahar etc., the scope of Punjab Tourism Police will also be expanded.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration of Murree Tourism Police, CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik said that Murree Tourism Police has been launched for the convenience of tourists especially before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that safety and convenience of tourists is top priority of Rawalpindi Police and for tourists Murree Tourism Police will perform 24/7 duties.

The CPO said that a special plan has been formulated for the convenience of tourists in Murree Eid holidays and long weekends.

In case of emergency, call Murree Tourism Police Helpline 1757. An awareness campaign will also be launched for the awareness and guidance of tourists. Implementation of SOPs will be ensured in all cases to ensure smooth flow of traffic during holidays.

Police officers, local administration officers, bar officials, civil society and media reporters attended the inauguration of Murree Tourism Police.

Officer Naveed Irshad, SP Kohsar Haider Ali and UTASP, SHO Murree, SHO Patriata and SHO Pahguari were awarded certificates of appreciation for their outstanding performance in setting up the tourist force.