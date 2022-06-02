Tourism police launched in KP

Tourism Police formally launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide better security services to tourists in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Tourism Police formally launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide better security services to tourists in the province.

A new Tourism Police force was formally launched to provide better security and services to the tourists at the scenic places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir and Commandant Tourism Police Gul Said Khan Afridi were the chief guests while KPCTA Director Yousaf Ali, General Manager Planning and Marketing Hayat Ali Shah, Deputy Commandant Shaukat Ali and others attended the ceremony.

Around 182 out of 200 recruits from various districts were provided tourism police uniform and shoes, who will undergo a two-day training session.

The personnel would be provided motorcycles, pick-up vehicles, communication gears and B69MM pistols and would be deputed at the scenic places of the province for duty.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earlier approved the establishment of Tourism Police under the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

District level officers of the Tourism Police were hired from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on deputation basis whereas constables and other officials recruited on an initial basis.

The Tourism Police will function as a special wing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA).